UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 22

HELSINKI Jan 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer said late on Monday it got the final go-ahead from authorities to market its long-acting diabetes drug Tresiba in Europe.
