版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 15:07 BJT

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 23

HELSINKI Jan 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

Handelsbanken's nomination committee proposes the annual general meeting to elect Anders Nyrén as new chairman of the board. The current chairman Hans Larsson has declined re-election.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐