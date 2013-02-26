版本:
UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 26

HELSINKI Feb 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORDEA

Nordea has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it on the sale of Nordea Bank Polska, a Polish local newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal. Nordea declined to comment.
