UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks new loan, offers memory chip unit stake as collateral -sources
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans
HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
STATOIL
Oil firm Statoil reported first-quarter results below expectations with production problems at major gas fields Troll and Snoehvit off Norway and oil and gas field Peregrino off Brazil.
Statoil's adjusted operating profit was 42.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.36 billion), below expectations for 47.7 billion crowns and under 59.2 billion a year earlier.
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans
PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday he would focus on accelerating reforms to corporate governance at the country's ailing state-owned companies following a downgrade to "junk" by S&P.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel