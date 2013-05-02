UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2

HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL

Oil firm Statoil reported first-quarter results below expectations with production problems at major gas fields Troll and Snoehvit off Norway and oil and gas field Peregrino off Brazil.

Statoil's adjusted operating profit was 42.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.36 billion), below expectations for 47.7 billion crowns and under 59.2 billion a year earlier.