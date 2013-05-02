版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 14:26 BJT

UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2

HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL

Oil firm Statoil reported first-quarter results below expectations with production problems at major gas fields Troll and Snoehvit off Norway and oil and gas field Peregrino off Brazil.

Statoil's adjusted operating profit was 42.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.36 billion), below expectations for 47.7 billion crowns and under 59.2 billion a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐