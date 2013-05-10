NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 10

HELSINKI May 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ABB
The Swiss-Swedish engineering group's chief executive, Joe
Hogan, is to leave the company for private reasons, the company
said. A date for the departure nor a successor had been decided
on yet, it added.
For more on the company, click on, or
NORDEA
Favourable market conditions leave a sale in the near future
of the Swedish government's 13.4 percent stake in the Nordic
region's biggest bank highly, business daily Dagens Industri
quoted financial analysts as saying.
Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman declined to comment
to the newspaper beyond noting there were several techniques the
government could use to sell its shares and that it would take a
broad and inclusive view in determining the timing of any sale.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Nokia unveiled on Thursday a new $99 phone in its mid-range
Asha line at a launch in India, one of the most important
markets in his bid to revive the struggling Finnish firm that
has fallen behind in the global smartphone race.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)