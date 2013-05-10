NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 10

HELSINKI May 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ABB

The Swiss-Swedish engineering group's chief executive, Joe Hogan, is to leave the company for private reasons, the company said. A date for the departure nor a successor had been decided on yet, it added.

NORDEA

Favourable market conditions leave a sale in the near future of the Swedish government's 13.4 percent stake in the Nordic region's biggest bank highly, business daily Dagens Industri quoted financial analysts as saying.

Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman declined to comment to the newspaper beyond noting there were several techniques the government could use to sell its shares and that it would take a broad and inclusive view in determining the timing of any sale.

NOKIA

Nokia unveiled on Thursday a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in India, one of the most important markets in his bid to revive the struggling Finnish firm that has fallen behind in the global smartphone race.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)