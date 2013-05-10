版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 14:49 BJT

UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 10

HELSINKI May 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions said it has won a five-year offshore engineering services contract from Husky Energy worth 900 million crowns ($156.3 million).
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐