UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 16

BRIEF-BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system
BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system with leucocount reagent assay
HELSINKI, July 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
CARGOTEC
Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec said it has agreed to buy German winch maker Hatlapa Group for 160 million euros ($208.8 million).
* Staffing 360 Solutions - to move forward with change in domicile from Nevada to Delaware, board has decided to hold a special meeting of stockholders
Qtrly earnings per share $0.03