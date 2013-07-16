版本:
UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 16

HELSINKI, July 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARGOTEC

Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec said it has agreed to buy German winch maker Hatlapa Group for 160 million euros ($208.8 million).

