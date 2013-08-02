版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 2日 星期五 13:51 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 2

HELSINKI Aug 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

AUTOLIV

U.S. auto sales rose 14 percent year-on-year in July to the seasonally adjusted 15.67 million vehicles. It was the second strongest month for the year after June's 15.96 million rate and sales to individual consumers beat expectations.

Autoliv is the world's biggest airbag and seatbelt maker.
