UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 2

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
HELSINKI Aug 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
DANSKE BANK
Danske Bank's chief executive Eivind Kolding was quoted as saying the assumption in the bank's 2015 financial targets of a rate level around 2 percent in Denmark in 2015 is questionable because it was made more than a year ago.
"Today it is probably questionable whether it will reach that level," he told daily Berlingske.
He also said the target for return on invested capital (ROIC) for 2015 could be lower than 12 percent. "I think a lot of investors will be happy if we for example give a ROIC of 10 percent in a zero percent interest rate environment," the CEO said.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.