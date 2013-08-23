UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 23

BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
HELSINKI Aug 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
H&M
Gap Inc, a rival of H&M, raised its full year profit forecast and dividend late on Thursday after reporting a higher second-quarter profit, helped by the sales gains at its namesake and Old Navy chains and online.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee