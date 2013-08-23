版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 23日 星期五 14:42 BJT

UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 23

HELSINKI Aug 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

H&M

Gap Inc, a rival of H&M, raised its full year profit forecast and dividend late on Thursday after reporting a higher second-quarter profit, helped by the sales gains at its namesake and Old Navy chains and online.

