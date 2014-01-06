NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 6

OSLO Jan 6 The following stocks may be affected
by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Please note that Swedish and Finnish markets are closed for
a public holiday.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Belgian crude oil shipping group Euronav will buy
15 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) from Denmark's Maersk
Tankers, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk, for $980
million.
Maersk Tankers said in November it planned to focus on the
smaller product tanker segment.
ALGETA
German drug maker Bayer has won Germany's
regulatory approval for its $2.9 billion bid for Norwegian
cancer drug firm Algeta.
For more on the company, click
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
The Chief Executive of budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle,
Bjoern Kjos, plans to meet Boeing management in the
United States this week to discuss problems with its Dreamliner
planes, Norwegian media said.
Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline after
Ryanair and EasyJet, launched long-haul
operations last year and hoped to capitalise on the Dreamliner's
lower operating costs but has suffered repeated breakdowns.
For more on the company, click
