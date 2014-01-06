NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 6

OSLO Jan 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Belgian crude oil shipping group Euronav will buy 15 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) from Denmark's Maersk Tankers, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk, for $980 million.

Maersk Tankers said in November it planned to focus on the smaller product tanker segment.

ALGETA

German drug maker Bayer has won Germany's regulatory approval for its $2.9 billion bid for Norwegian cancer drug firm Algeta.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The Chief Executive of budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle, Bjoern Kjos, plans to meet Boeing management in the United States this week to discuss problems with its Dreamliner planes, Norwegian media said.

Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline after Ryanair and EasyJet, launched long-haul operations last year and hoped to capitalise on the Dreamliner's lower operating costs but has suffered repeated breakdowns.

