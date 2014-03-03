NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 3

HELSINKI, March 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NOKIA
India's top court is due on Monday to hear Nokia's appeal
challenging a lower court ruling over transfer of its mobile
handset plant in the country to Microsoft amid a tax
dispute.
Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying
the Delhi High Court had imposed "new conditions" over transfer
of the plant, after previously allowing it.
AUTOLIV
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri recommends buying
shares in the world's biggest auto safety gear maker.
