UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 15

HELSINKI, April 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian supplier to the oil industry has won a contract worth 14 billion crowns ($2.37 billion) from France's Total for providing a subsea production system at the Kaombo oil project off Angola, the Nordic supplier said on Tuesday.

ALMA MEDIA

The Finnish media company cut its sales and profit outlook for the first half of this year and said it would start a savings programme.

It said it now expects sales to fall in the first half of the year from the same period a year earlier, and that its operating profit excluding non-recurring items would be below the previous estimate of 9 to 10.5 million euros.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer is selling a casthouse in Hannover to IQ Industrial Holdings of Luxembourg, a private industrial group with operations across Europe, for an undisclosed sum, the firm said on Tuesday.

ALK ABELLO

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved grass pollen allergy drug Grastek, which was developed by ALK Abello and Merck.

Merch said it expected to launch the drug, approved for patients age 5 to 65, in the United States by late April.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish retailer said on Tuesday it would cut up to 330 jobs in Finland in a bid to save around 10 million euros annually, as it sees no improvement in consumers' buying power.

SKF

The world's biggest bearings maker said on Tuesday it expected demand to pick up slightly in the second quarter where caution among some industrial players in Europe and U.S. severe weather put a damper on activity.

H&M

The clothing retailer said its March sales figures increased by 13 percent year-on-year compared with a March statement that they had risen 12 percent during March 1-25.

ORION

The Finnish drug maker late on Monday said Ireland and Hungary had granted it the first marketing authorisations for its Bufomix Easyhaler treatment for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The in-house product is a dry-powder inhaler developed from generic active substances. Orion said national approval procedures for the product are ongoing in 23 other European countries.

Orion, which has lately suffered from tough generic competition, in February forecast a falling 2014 profit.

