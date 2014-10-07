NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 7

HELSINKI Oct 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NESTE OIL
The state-controlled Finnish refiner said it would invest
about 500 million euros ($631 million) to boost and integrate
production at its two refineries in Finland, and also cut 250
jobs.
DNO
Major DNO shareholder RAK Petroleum plans to list in Oslo, a
move that will be positive for DNO, according to Swedbank
analyst Teodor Sveen Nielsen, who has a 'buy' recommendation for
the stock. [ID:nL6N0S13SF}
"It probably will improve the transparency of the RAK-DNO
relationship and could probably reduce or eliminate any
potential corporate governance discount in the market's
assessment of DNO's fair share price," he wrote in a note to
clients.
KESKO
The Finnish retailer said it looks to reduce up to 230 jobs
as part of its new restructuring programme.
LUNDIN MINING
The Canada based miner, listed in Toronto and Stockholm,
will buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc's 80 percent stake in the
Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile for at least $1.8
billion, more than doubling its copper output.
FINNAIR
Finland's flag carrier late on Monday said it and cabin crew
union reached a deal which would permanently cut the company's
annual costs by 18 million euros.
In a separate statement, Finnair said its overall capacity
in September was flat and traffic measured in revenue passenger
kilometres decreased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year.
