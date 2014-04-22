版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二

STOCKS NEWS NORDICS-Denmark's Genmab soars after U.S. approval

COPENHAGEN, April 22 Shares in Danish biotech Genmab surge on Tuesday after an expanded approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of the company's blood cancer drug Arzerra..

The news was announced on April 17 while the Danish stock market was closed for the Easter holiday.

The drug now has a broader label and can be used for first-line treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

"The cancer agent can now be used by a new group of patients in the U.S., which increases the potential number of patients by a factor of 50," Danske Bank writes in a note to clients. "Over the next three to 12 months we see solid news flow driving up the Genmab stock."

Arzerra is co-developed with GlaxoSmithKline and competes with Roche's antibody Rituxan and its new drug Gazyva.

Shares of Genmab are up by 9.0 percent at 1138 GMT to 209.20 Danish crowns against a 2.3 percent rise in the Danish benchmark stock index.. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
