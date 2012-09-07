版本:
US natural gas futures to resume trading following glitch

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. natural gas futures trading on NYMEX will resume in full at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), following a technical glitch which halted trading for almost an hour early Friday, CME Group said.

The pre-open before full trading began at 10:45 EDT.

