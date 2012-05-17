版本:
US natgas futures slide 3 pct after EIA storage build

NEW YORK, May 17 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures extended losses early Thursday after a government report
showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations. 	
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion
cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 55 bcf gain. 	
    At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures 
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 9 cents, or 3.4
percent, at $2.528 per million British thermal units after
climbing overnight to near a three-month high of $2.676.	
    Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 	
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.58 area.

