US natgas futures still down after storage build

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK May 24 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures trimmed morning losses but remained slightly lower early on Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build in line with market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 76-bcf gain.
At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 0.7 cent at $2.73 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.685 and $2.75.
Prior to the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.72 area.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.