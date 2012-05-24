版本:
US natgas futures still down after storage build

NEW YORK May 24 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures trimmed morning losses but remained slightly lower early on Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build in line with market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 76-bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 0.7 cent at $2.73 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.685 and $2.75.

Prior to the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.72 area.

