US natgas futures sink 5 pct ahead of June expiry

NEW YORK May 29 U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 5 percent Tuesday ahead of the front-month contract's expiration later in the day.

As of 2:09 p.m. EDT (1809 GMT), front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.434 per million British thermal units, down 13.4 cents, or just over 5 percent.

