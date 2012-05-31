US natgas remains lower after EIA data

NEW YORK May 31 U.S. natural gas futures remained down for the fifth straight session early Thursday following the release of government storage data that came in line with market expectations.

As of 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), front-month July natgas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.407 per million British thermal units, down 1.1 cents, or less than 1 percent.

U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71 billion cubic feet last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. That was in line with Reuters estimates for a 70 bcf gain, but well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf.