UPDATE 1-Cooler weather backs early US natural gas gains

* Front month well above recent 10-year low * Cooler weather on tap for consuming regions * U.S. crude futures slip in early trade * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. natural gas futures were about 3 to 4 cents higher early Tuesday, adding to Monday's gains amid forecasts for cooler weather in the Northeast and Midwest. Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.583 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 3.3 cents. The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers, such as Chesapeake Energy, to announce production cuts. In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub in Louisiana was heard early near $2.60 on volume near 498 million cubic feet, up 14 cents from Monday's $2.46 average. Early Hub cash deals were done at about a 3-cent premium to the front month, little changed from deals done late Monday at about a 6-cent premium. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate was heard early near $3.25 on volume near 142 mmcf, up 36 cents from Monday's average of $2.89. STORAGE CONCERNS STILL SEEN LIMITING PRICE GAINS High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at record highs for this time of year the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012. Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 billion cubic feet below average, or about 30 percent. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total gas inventories of 2.966 trillion cubic feet now stand at 586 bcf, or 25 percent, above the same year ago week and 601 bcf, or 25 percent, above the five-year average. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in winter demand was likely to increase the huge inventory glut and could drive prices below the recent 10-year low. Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range from 78 bcf to 110 bcf, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for this week of 191 bcf, meaning the surpluses will grow sharply again. Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS High temperatures in key gas-consuming cities New York and Chicago were seen slipping into the low-20s Fahrenheit (minus 6 Celsius) in Chicago and the low-30s F in New York, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in much of the West. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes. While the count is well below the 800 level, which some say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook due out on Tuesday to assess the agency's latest estimates for supply and demand. While tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. PRICES as of 9:35 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.585 0.035 1.4% 2.538 2.618 46,544 159,589 NGc2 2.754 0.016 0.6% 2.7200 2.789 18,590 61,949 CLc1 96.74 -0.17 -0.2% 95.84 97.44 100,217 318,638 CLc2 97.21 -0.20 -0.2% 96.33 97.9 42,493 115,402 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.585 2.740 3.260 2.830 2.330 43.94 62.09 CLc1 96.74 99.69 95.32 101.68 96.42 42.41 28.07