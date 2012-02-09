US natural gas edges higher ahead of storage data

* Front month still well above recent 10-year low
* Cool weather on tap for consuming regions near-term
* U.S. crude futures rise in early trade
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. natural gas futures
were flat to a few cents higher early Thursday, edging up with
stronger crude futures, some positive economic news and cooler
weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation late this
week and early next week.
But most traders expect little upside, with ongoing concerns
over record-high inventories seen weighing on sentiment and
expectations for Thursday's gas storage withdrawal very light
compared with last year's drawdown.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.465 per million British
thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 1.7 cents.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers, like Chesapeake Energy, to
announce production cuts.
STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT ANY PRICE GAINS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices for the last couple of years, but with storage at record
highs the focus has shifted to the huge and growing inventory
surplus which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for
prices in 2012.
Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400
billion cubic feet, or about 30 percent, below average.
Most analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration to show a drop of about 87 bcf when
it is released Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. EST, a Reuters poll
showed, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year
average decline for this week of 191 bcf.
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total inventories
of 2.966 trillion cubic feet were 586 bcf, or 25 percent, above
the same year ago week and 601 bcf, or 25 percent, above the
five-year average.
Analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about
2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for
end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
High temperatures in key gas consuming cities New York and
Chicago were seen slipping from the high-40s Fahrenheit in New
York to near 30 degrees, while Chicago slips from the high-30s
to the high-20s F, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of
the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in
much of the West.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the count is well below the 800 level some said is
needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet
to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
PRICES: as of 9:11 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.462 0.014 0.6% 2.437 2.485 22,110 213,468
NGc2 2.616 0.018 0.7% 2.5900 2.64 3,821 105,896
CLc1 99.78 1.07 1.1% 98.66 99.90 62,900 400,230
CLc2 100.18 1.08 1.1% 99.08 100.28 16,849 177,936
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.462 2.690 3.230 2.760 2.310 40.28 58.46
CLc1 99.78 99.66 95.75 101.19 96.61 51.99 28.55