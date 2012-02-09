US natgas futures jump 5 pct on news of more drill cuts

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. natural gas futures reversed post-weekly data losses on Thursday and jumped more than 5 percent after gas producer Chesapeake Energy said low prices may force the company to cut gas production even further than previously planned. As of 11:19 a.m. EST, front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.532 per million British thermal units, up 8.4 cents, or more than 3 percent, after climbing as high as $2.585, or more than 5 percent, in electronic trade. The front month hit an intraday low of $2.405 following the release of weekly government storage data showing a smaller-than-expected drawdown from winter inventories.