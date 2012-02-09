版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 00:27 BJT

US natgas futures jump 5 pct on news of more drill cuts

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. natural gas futures
reversed post-weekly data losses on Thursday and jumped more
than 5 percent after gas producer Chesapeake Energy said
low prices may force the company to cut gas production even
further than previously planned.	
    As of 11:19 a.m. EST, front-month March natural gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.532 per
million British thermal units, up 8.4 cents, or more than 3
percent, after climbing as high as $2.585, or more than 5
percent, in electronic trade.	
    The front month hit an intraday low of $2.405 following the
release of weekly government storage data showing a
smaller-than-expected drawdown from winter inventories.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐