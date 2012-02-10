US natural gas little changed early despite cold, cuts

* Front month still well above recent 10-year low * Cool weather on tap for consuming regions near-term * U.S. crude futures slide more than $2/barrel early * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on either side of positive territory on Friday, edging off early with weaker crude futures despite some cool weather in consuming regions of the nation and recent production cuts. Most traders said ongoing concerns over high inventories should continue to weigh on sentiment. Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.49 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 1.3 cents. The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers, like Chesapeake Energy, to announce production cuts. Chesapeake on Thursday said it had already cut more than 500 million cubic feet per day of output and said it may increase volume cuts to as much as 1 billion cubic feet per day. The company could not clarify comments by executive Jeff Mobley who said during a webcast that the company could be willing to cut another 1 bcf per day until gas prices increased. Futures prices soared more than 5 percent on the news, after initially selling off on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing total gas inventories fell last week by 78 billion cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, well below Reuters poll estimates for an 87-bcf decline. STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT ANY PRICE GAINS High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage at record highs the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012. Thursday's weekly inventory draw was also well below the year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf and sharply widened the surplus to those two benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent. With production still running at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand. The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal. With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low of $2.231. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf. Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS High temperatures in key gas-consuming cities New York and Chicago were seen slipping from the high-40s Fahrenheit in New York to near 30 degrees, while Chicago slips from the high-30s to the high-20s F near-term, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in much of the West. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes. While the count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts. PRICES: as of 9:20 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.492 0.015 0.6% 2.451 2.528 22,701 180,784 NGc2 2.647 0.011 0.4% 2.6110 2.681 7,435 85,336 CLc1 97.84 -2.00 -2.0% 97.32 99.89 84,197 364,737 CLc2 98.24 -2.00 -2.0% 97.73 100.21 20,443 139,518 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.492 2.670 3.220 2.740 2.310 41.94 53.28 CLc1 97.84 99.61 95.98 101.18 96.5 46.26 28.48