UPDATE 3-Record supplies, weather drive US natgas to lower close

* Milder Northeast, Midwest weather weighs on prices
* Record high production, inventories keep buyers cautious
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. natural gas futures
ended lower on Monday as milder weather forecasts for this week
and record high supplies continued to pressure prices despite
recent reports of some production cuts.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange finished down 4.6 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $2.431 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.395 and
$2.47.
Gas prices garnered light support late last week on news
that Chesapeake Energy, the country's No. 2 gas
producer, had cut more than 500 million cubic feet per day of
output and may cut up to 1 billion cubic feet daily if prices
remain low.
The chilly weekend outlook late last week also lent some
support to prices, but forecasts this week look milder.
"The announced cuts by producers (so far) do not look like
they will have much of an impact on the overall supply and
demand balances anytime soon. The vast majority of the price
drivers are still pointing lower," Energy Management Institute's
Dominick Chirichella said in a report.
Chirichella noted that weekend forecasts from NOAA remained
bearish, with mild temperatures expected for the eastern half of
the nation for most of the rest of February.
Traders said expectations for another bearish weekly
inventory report on Thursday were also stirring some selling.
With production still running at all-time highs and
inventories likely to end a very mild winter at a record high,
most traders remain cautious about any upside without much
colder weather to kick up heating demand.
After a cold weekend, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures
in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to
mostly average above normal this week.
Extended forecasts from private forecaster MDA EarthSat show
mostly above-seasonal temperatures for the eastern half of the
nation, with cold only expected in some states west of the
Rockies.
INVENTORY GLUT, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
that total gas inventories fell to 2.888 trillion cubic feet but
were still at record highs for this time, standing at more than
700 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, above last year and the
five-year average.
That is a huge cushion to meet any late winter demand.
With no extreme cold on the horizon and storage still at
record highs for this time of year, the growing inventory glut
could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012
than record-high production.
For one, concerns were growing that ratchets, or contractual
obligations, would force storage owners to cycle gas out of
inventory, regardless of weather, to meet minimal turnover
requirements before the end of the heating season.
The lack of heating demand this winter has slowed inventory
withdrawals by about 480 bcf, or 33 percent below normal, and
more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which
will only add to the overhang and possibly pressure prices below
the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.
Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 100 bcf to 130 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter near
the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in
1983, or nearly 40 percent above average.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
RECORD PRODUCTION
While several producers have said they would shut in some
gas production due to low prices, traders said planned cuts so
far were not enough to tighten a market seen oversupplied by as
much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 25 to 720, a 28-month low. It was the
fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that
low prices were finally forcing drillers to curb dry gas
operations.
While the count is well below the 800 level some analysts
say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline
has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
The EIA last week slightly raised its estimate for marketed
gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which
would be the second straight annual record.
Most analysts do not expect any significant slowdown in gas
output until late this year at the earliest.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts.