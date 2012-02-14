UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up 4 pct on technical buying

* Technical buying drives futures higher
* Unexpected nuclear plant outages also stir some buying
* Mild weather, record supplies continue to limit upside
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. natural gas futures
ended sharply higher on Tuesday, backed by technical buying
after an early move into oversold territory, even though weather
forecasts remain mild and supplies are at record levels.
Gas prices also got a boost from outages at nuclear power
plants, and expectations that natural gas-fired generators will
be called upon to produce more electricity.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange finished 10.1 cents, or 4.2 percent, higher at $2.532
per million British thermal units after trading between $2.434
and $2.569. More modest gains were seen in deferred months, with
summer contracts up about 5 cents.
"Discussions of increased fuel switching and nuclear outages
abound ... Today's play seems mostly technical given the outlook
for relative inventory gains to be reported this week." Gelber &
Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.
Nuclear outages on Tuesday were running 4,300 megawatts
above the five-year average, which could potentially add about
800 million cubic feet to daily gas demand. Gas-fired units are
typically used to cover most reductions in nuclear generation.
But with production still at all-time highs and inventories
likely to end a very mild winter at a record peak, most traders
remained cautious about any upside without much colder weather
to kick up heating demand.
After a cold weekend, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures
in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly
to average above normal this week.
The 11-15 day outlook from private forecaster MDA EarthSat
still shows above-seasonal temperatures for the eastern half of
the nation, with cold expected only in some states west of the
Rockies.
Despite Tuesday's gains, traders said the lack of support
from weather and expectations for another bearish weekly
inventory report on Thursday were likely to limit any upside.
INVENTORY GLUT, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
gas inventories fell to 2.888 trillion cubic feet but were still
at record highs for this time, standing at more than 700 billion
cubic feet, or 33 percent, above last year and the five-year
average.
That is a huge cushion to meet any late winter demand.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, the growing inventory
glut could turn out to be an even bigger obstacle for prices in
2012 than record-high production.
For one, concerns were growing that ratchets, or contractual
obligations, could force some storage owners to cycle gas out of
inventory, regardless of weather, to meet minimal turnover
requirements before the end of the heating season.
The lack of heating demand this winter has slowed inventory
withdrawals by about 480 bcf, or 33 percent below normal. More
light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will
only add to the overhang and possibly pressure prices below the
10-year low of $2.231 hit three weeks ago.
Withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from
104 bcf to 133 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed analysts expected
inventories to end the heating season at an all-time high of
2.215 tcf, about 43 percent above average and well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf.
RECORD PRODUCTION
Gas prices have also garnered some support over the last
week or so amid recent declines in the gas rig count and
announced production cuts from several producers.
But while several producers have said they would shut in
some gas production due to low prices, traders said planned cuts
so far were not enough to tighten a market seen oversupplied by
as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.
Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count fell
last week by 25 to 720, a 28-month low. It was the fifth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to curb dry gas operations.
While the count is well below the 800 level some analysts
say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline
has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
The EIA last week slightly raised its estimate for marketed
gas production this year to an all-time high of 67.64 bcfd,
which would be the second straight annual record.
Most analysts do not expect any significant slowdown in gas
output until late this year at the earliest.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts.