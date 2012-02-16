US natural gas edges higher ahead of storage data

* Front month still above recent 10-year low
* Mild weather this week in consuming regions
* U.S. crude futures slip in early trade
* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. natural gas futures
rose about 3 cents early Thursday despite expectations for only
a small weekly drawdown from bloated winter inventories and mild
weather in consuming regions of the nation this week.
The market sank more than 4 percent on Wednesday on the
bearish weather and expectations for the light inventory draw,
but some traders said recent production cuts and some unexpected
nuclear plant outages could help to start balance the market.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange fetched $2.455 per million British
thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 3 cents.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the weakest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers such as Chesapeake Energy to
announce production cuts.
INVENTORY GLUT A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration will show a draw of about 120
billion cubic feet when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m.
EST, a Reuters poll showed, well below last year's drop of 230
bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
Last week's EIA report showed gas inventories fell to 2.888
trillion cubic feet, widening the surplus to year-ago storage
and the five-year average to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent.
With production still running at all-time peaks and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to
kick up late-winter heating demand.
The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since
1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals
by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory
draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the
glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a
record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm,
another Reuters poll showed.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
In key gas-consuming cities, high temperatures were seen
mostly in the mid-40s to low-50s Fahrenheit in New York and the
high-30s to high-40s F in Chicago for the next several days,
according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday called for below-normal readings for much of the
western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal
readings in the East.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said
was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has
yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
PRICES: as of 9:13 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.454 0.029 1.2% 2.415 2.472 17,122 188,367
NGc2 2.626 0.010 0.4% 2.6040 2.649 9,052 125,327
CLc1 101.72 -0.08 -0.1% 100.84 101.95 53,590 314,286
CLc2 102.06 -0.08 -0.1% 101.18 102.3 33,714 166,450
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.454 2.590 3.170 2.710 2.330 42.38 51.57
CLc1 101.72 99.66 96.92 102 96.25 57.61 29.2