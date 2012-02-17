US natgas jumps 3 pct early on talk of drilling cuts

* Front month well above recent 10-year low
* Mild weather this week, next week in consuming regions
* U.S. crude futures jump $1/barrel early
* Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. natural gas futures
rose more than 3 percent early Friday, as talk of more
production cuts rallied the market ahead of the weekend despite
mild weather and still bloated inventories.
The market rose nearly 6 percent on Thursday, driven by
steady buying after government storage data showed a
larger-than-expected weekly storage withdrawal.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were trading up 8.3 cents, or about 3
percent, at $2.65 per million British thermal units in early
U.S. activity, after climbing as high as $2.694.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the weakest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers such as Chesapeake Energy to
announce production cuts.
Early Friday, Encana Corp said it would reduce gas
supply by 600 million cubic feet due to lower investment and
shut-in output.
In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery
point Henry Hub in Louisiana was heard early near
$2.67 on light volume near 352 million cubic feet, up 20 cents
from Thursday's average of $2.47.
Early Hub cash deals eased slightly to just 1 cent under the
front-month contract, from deals done late Thursday about even
with the front month.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate was heard early near $2.99 on volume near 42 mmcf, up
21 cents from Thursday's average of $2.78.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
mostly in the mid-40s to low-50s Fahrenheit in New York and the
high-30s to high-40s F in Chicago for the next several days,
according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for below-normal readings for much of the
western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal
readings in the East.
INVENTORY GLUT STILL A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Despite a larger-than-expected 127-billion cubic feet
drawdown from winter inventories reported on Thursday, weekly
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed
total domestic gas inventories stand at 2.761 trillion cubic
feet, 42 percent above last year's levels and 38 percent above
the five-year average.
With production still running at all-time peaks and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to
kick up late-winter heating demand.
One of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage
draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the
surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of
storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory
draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the
glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 110 bcf to 170 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a
record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, a
Reuters poll showed.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said
was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has
yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
PRICES: as of 9:26 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.642 0.075 2.9% 2.527 2.694 39,503 180,893
NGc2 2.784 0.071 2.6% 2.6700 2.83 18,716 99,188
CLc1 103.34 1.03 1.0% 102.25 103.46 37,396 278,272
CLc2 103.64 1.00 1.0% 102.55 103.8 72,279 157,860
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.642 2.580 3.160 2.730 2.350 50.57 46.99
CLc1 103.34 99.73 97.13 102.91 95.88 62.42 28.66