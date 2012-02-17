UPDATE 2-US natural gas jumps 5 pct on more drill cuts

* Front month well above recent 10-year low * Cooler weather on tap late next week for much of nation * U.S. crude futures jump nearly $1/barrel * Coming up: CFTC futures trade data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 5 percent on Friday, as word of more production cuts rallied the market ahead of the long holiday weekend. In addition, some cooler weather in long-term forcasts and several unexpected nuclear power plant outages this week kept momentum to the upside, traders said. "The natural gas short-covering rally is continuing for another day, resulting in futures ending the week with solid gains. The market sentiment is slowly changing, suggesting that at least for the short term the market may be putting in a bottom," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella. "Although the fundamentals and weather are still mostly bearish, the market has been hearing those comments for months and it seems that it is starting to discount the bearish news and embrace anything that is bullish or appears to be bullish," Chirichella added, noting a weekly storage withdrawal above expectations and Friday's further production cuts. Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 11.7 cents, or 4.56 percent, to settle at $2.684 per million British thermal units, after climbing as high as $2.733, above the 40-day moving average near $2.71. The market gained 8 percent on the week, including Thursday's steady buying after government storage data showed the larger-than-expected weekly drawdown from inventories. Other months ended higher as well, with the April contract rising 11.1 cents, or 4 percent, to $2.824, and summer months gaining about 10 cents each. NYMEX, along with many offices in the United States, will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the weakest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers such as Chesapeake Energy to announce production cuts. On Friday, Encana Corp said it would shut in 250 million cubic feet per day of North American gas production immediately and expects to reduce production by up to 600 mmcf per day by the end of the year. In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub in Louisiana rose 20 cents, or 8 percent, on average to $2.67, with late deals firming to about 5 cents over the front month contract, from deals done late Thursday about even with the front month. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate rose 24 cents on average to $3.02, while Chicago gas was 17 cents higher on the day at $2.77. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low 40s to near 50 Fahrenheit (5 to 10 Celsius) in New York and the high 30s to mid-40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for below-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal readings in the East. INVENTORY GLUT STILL A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Despite a larger-than-expected 127-billion cubic feet drawdown from winter inventories reported on Thursday, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories stand at 2.761 trillion cubic feet, 42 percent above last year's levels and 38 percent above the five-year average. With production still running at all-time peaks and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up late-winter heating demand. One of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent. Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop. But with no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws in coming weeks could add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to 171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf. Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, a Reuters poll showed. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS U.S. nuclear power plant outages were running at about 12 percent, or nearly 12,000 megawatts on Friday, up from about 7,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 7,500 MW at this time of year. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 4 to a 28-month low of 716. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes. While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.