UPDATE 2-Supply drives US natgas futures to near 10-year low

* Futures test 10-year low after light weekly storage draw
* Mild forecasts, record production also weigh on prices
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. natural gas futures
fell to near 10-year lows on Thursday after a government report
showed a smaller-than-expected decline in weekly inventories.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 80 billion
cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet.
With production still running at or near all-time highs and
inventories set to end a very mild winter at a record high, gas
prices have been on the defensive, falling 15 percent this month
and nearly 25 percent since the beginning of the year.
And the slide may not be over.
There are still concerns storage ratchets, or contractual
obligations, could force some to cycle gas out of inventory to
meet minimum seasonal turnover requirements before March 31.
That could flood the market with even more supply, though
some traders note reports that storage operators were showing
some flexibility in end-winter inventory targets.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange finished down 3 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $2.272 per
million British thermal units after slipping to a six-week low
of $2.235 after the EIA report, barely above the 10-year low of
$2.231 hit in late January.
"Weather is a lot milder than last year, so prices are
drifting lower to find more coal-to-gas switching," said Anthony
Yuen, strategist at Citigroup in New York.
Cheap gas prices have led to a modest tightening in the gas
market this year, helped by rising industrial use and more
utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.
Late-winter nuclear plant outages have been running well
above normal and also helped boost daily gas demand.
EIA does expect gas consumption growth this year, primarily
from power generators, to slightly exceed gains in production
but probably not enough to balance an over supplied gas market.
With winter winding down, traders said expectations were
growing that gas prices could soon break to new lows unless
weather demand grows.
AccuWeather.com forecast temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for
the next two weeks, with daytime highs frequently topping 60
degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius).
BLOATED INVENTORIES
The weekly inventory draw was below the Reuters poll
estimate of 84 bcf and well below the five-year average drop for
that week of 92 bcf.
It did slightly trim the surplus to last year, but stocks
remain at a record high for this time of year and stand more
than 700 bcf, or over 40 percent, above both last year and the
five-year average.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 35 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 60 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 79 bcf.
Stocks are expected to end winter at an all-time high above
2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.
Traders said the huge overhang could drive prices lower this
spring as weather demand fades, and could pressure prices again
late in the April-through-October stock-building season if
storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into an
already-glutted market.
WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?
Planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or
more from flowing supply, but analysts note that so far the cuts
have not been reflected in pipeline flows.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas count
slid to its lowest level since August 2009. It was the eighth
straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices
were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
But many analysts and traders remained skeptical that output
will drop enough to significantly reduce supplies.
EIA offered little hope for the bulls on Tuesday when it
raised its estimate for marketed gas production growth this year
for a second straight month.
EIA expects 2012 gas output to be up 2.6 percent to a record
high 67.91 bcfd despite the slide in drilling and planned cuts
by some key producers that have been squeezed by low prices.
Analysts say it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.