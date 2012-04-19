US natgas futures hit 10-year low despite neutral storage build

NEW YORK, April 19 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures slid to a fresh 10-year low early Thursday as
record-high supplies pressured prices even though the government
reported a weekly inventory build in line with market
expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 25 billion
cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic. Traders and analysts polled
by Reuters had expected a 25 bcf gain.
By about 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.8 cents
at $1.923 per million British thermal units after slipping to
$1.915 after the report which marked the cheapest for the nearby
contract since January 2002.
Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading at $1.95.