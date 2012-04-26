US natgas futures climb 6 pct after EIA storage build

NEW YORK, April 26 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended gains early Thursday, climbing nearly 6 percent after a government report showed a weekly inventory build in line with market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 47 bcf gain.

The report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region.

At 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 11.9 cents, or 5.8 percent, at $2.187 per million British thermal units, the highest for the nearby contract in three weeks.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at $2.14.