US natgas trading on NYMEX halted due to technical issue-traders

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. natural gas futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange was halted due to technical issues, energy traders said on Friday. Front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX last traded down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per mmBtu just prior to 10 a.m. EDT. A CME spokesman was not immediately available for comment. CME Group is the parent of NYMEX.