版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 22:22 BJT

US natgas trading on NYMEX halted due to technical issue-traders

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. natural gas futures
trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange was halted due to
technical issues, energy traders said on Friday.
    Front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX last
traded down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per mmBtu
just prior to 10 a.m. EDT.
    A CME spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
CME Group is the parent of NYMEX.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐