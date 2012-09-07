版本:
US natgas trades on NYMEX being canceled after glitch-traders

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Some U.S. natural gas futures
trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange were being canceled
on Friday after trading was halted due to technical issues,
energy traders said. 
    Front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX last
traded down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per mmBtu 
just prior to 10 a.m. EDT. Traders said gas trading continued on
ICE, where the front month contract was trading in the $2.71
area as of 10:30 a.m. EDT  
    A CME spokesman was not immediately available for comment. 
CME Group is the parent of NYMEX.

