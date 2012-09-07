US natgas futures trading on NYMEX resumes after glitch

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange resumed trading at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday after being halted for about an hour due to technical issues, a Reuters electronic feed showed.
As of 11:03 a.m. EDT, front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX were down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per million British thermal units.
NYMEX floor trading and clearing through ClearPort remained open and unaffected throughout the outage. Some orders had been canceled but trades were not canceled, a spokesman for NYMEX parent CME Group said.
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.