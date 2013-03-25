U.S. natgas futures hover near $4/mmBtu on lingering cold

* Front month just under last week's 18-month high
* Nuclear outages still running above normal
* Cold weather remains on tap in long-term forecasts
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. natural gas futures rose
1 percent early on Monday to just under last week's 18-month
spot chart high near $4 per million British thermal units as
cold weather lingered in consuming regions of the nation.
Cold late-winter weather helped drive a string of supportive
storage withdrawals, pushing gas futures up about 25 percent in
the past five weeks.
Above-normal nuclear power plant outages have also increased
demand for gas-fired replacement power and underpinned price
gains.
The nearby contract broke through several key resistance
levels on its run up from a five-week low of $3.125 hit in
mid-February, and was accompanied by steady gains in open
interest, a bullish sign indicating that new buying and not
short covering was fueling the upside.
But with winter weather expected to end soon and production
still flowing at or near an all-time peak, most traders see the
upside as limited.
As of 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), front-month April natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.979 per mmBtu, up 5.2 cents, or just more than 1 percent,
after rising to $4.025 last week, the highest mark for a spot
contract since September 2011.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for below- or
much-below-normal temperatures for about the eastern two-thirds
of the country in its one-to-five-day outlook.
The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day forecast
issued on Sunday called for below-normal readings for a little
more than the eastern half of the nation and above-normal
readings in the West.
Nuclear outages totaled 22,500 megawatts, or 22 percent of
U.S. capacity, up from 21,400 MW out on Friday, 20,900 MW out a
year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 18,300 MW.
INVENTORY DRAW FALLS SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS
Last week's data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell the
prior week by 62 billion cubic feet, below Reuters poll
estimates for a 70 bcf draw.
It was the first time in five weeks that the weekly draw
fell short of expectations.
Domestic gas inventories are now at 1.876 trillion cubic
feet, more than 21 percent below last year's record high for
this time of year, but about 10 percent above the five-year
average.
Stocks seem on track to end the heating season below 1.8
tcf, or just 3 percent above average. A Reuters poll in
mid-January showed most analysts had expected stocks to finish
the winter at about 2 tcf.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's inventory report
range from 59 bcf to 94 bcf versus a 45-bcf build during the
same week last year and a five-year average increase for that
week of 6 bcf.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed
drilling rig count fell by 13 to 418, hovering just above the
recent 14-year low of 407 posted three weeks ago.
While the EIA recently lowered its growth forecast for 2013,
it still expects marketed gas production to hit a record high
for the third straight year.