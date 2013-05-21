U.S. natgas futures up 2 pct, extend gains for third day

BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Front month still below recent 21-month high * Weather forecasts turn warmer for most of nation * Nuclear plant outages slip back below normal By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 2 percent early on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as warmer weather blanketing much of the nation boosted demand for air conditioning. As of 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $4.16 per million British thermal units, up 7 cents, or near 2 percent. The nearby contract hit a one-month low of $3.883 on May 9 after climbing to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. The latest National Weather Service six to 10-day forecast issued Monday called for above-normal temperatures for about the eastern two thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only on the West coast. Nuclear plant outages totaled 15,900 megawatts, or 16 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 16,600 MW out on Monday, 17,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 16,200 MW. Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count rose by four from the prior week's 18-year low of 350. Early injection estimates for Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration range from 87 billion cubic feet to 99 bcf versus a 75-bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 90 bcf.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
DUBLIN, April 7 Militants would be able to get around a ban on carrying large electronic items into the cabins of planes bound for the United States by travelling from cities not impacted by the ban, Qatar Airways' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.