2013年 6月 28日

Mild forecast drives U.S. natural gas futures to 3-1/2-mth low

NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. natural gas futures
reversed course early on Thursday, with mild weather forecasts
for most of the eastern half of the nation driving the front
contract to a 3-1/2-month low despite expectations for some
record heat out West.
    Most traders viewed Thursday's 95 billion cubic feet weekly
inventory build as bearish, noting it came in above the highest
estimate in the Reuters poll of 93 bcf and well above the
five-year average rise for that week of 79 bcf. 
    Prices sold off sharply after Thursday's Energy
