U.S. natgas futures edge higher as weather forecast turns colder

NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher on Tuesday as investors focused on forecasts for colder
weather later this week and next week that should stir heating
demand.
After a mild start to the week, forecaster MDA Weather
Services in its six- to 10-day outlook expects below-normal or
much below-normal temperatures to blanket states east of the
Rocky Mountains.
At 9:10 a.m. EST (1410 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 1.9 cents at $3.636
per million British thermal units after trading between $3.612
and $3.647.
The nearby contract finished up 2.8 percent last week, its
second straight weekly gain following a 1.3 percent rise in the
previous week. The contract hit a 3-1/2-week high of $3.705 on
Monday before settling 1.2 percent lower.
Technical traders said the front month needed a close above
resistance in the low-$3.70s to set the stage for more upside.
But with stockpiles at comfortable levels and production
flowing at a record-high pace, many traders remain skeptical of
further gains unless the cold weather is sustained.
Traders are expecting the season's first draw when the U.S.
Energy Information Administration on Thursday releases its gas
inventory report for the week ended Nov. 15. Estimates range
from 15 billion to 42 billion cubic feet. That would compare
with a 36 bcf draw in the year-earlier week and a five-year
average draw of 2 bcf for that week.
EIA reported last week that total domestic gas inventories
stood at 3.834 trillion cubic feet, just 2 percent below last
year's record highs at that time, but 1.5 percent above the
five-year average.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas drilling
rig count gained last week for the fourth time in five weeks.
The count has risen in 13 of the last 21 weeks, stirring
talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging
producers to hook up more wells and pump more gas into an
already well supplied market.
The EIA expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record
high for the third straight year, then climb again in 2014.
Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday totaled 10,629 megawatts,
or about 11 percent of U.S. capacity. That was little changed
from Monday's total of 10,665 MW but well below the 24,905 MW
out a year ago and the five-year average outage rate of 17,108
MW.