UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end down for 2nd day despite cold

* Cold forecast seen lifting demand, limiting downside
* Comfortable storage, record production weigh on sentiment
* Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. natural gas futures
reversed course and ended lower on Tuesday, as early buying on
colder weather forecasts for later this week and next week was
offset by sellers noting that upside momentum seemed to have
stalled this week.
"It (the sell-off) may be a little technical follow-through
after yesterday, but it's on light volume and I wouldn't
attribute a lot to it. The market really wants to see some cold
with staying power, and that's not clear right now," said
Patrick Saunders, analyst at Albans Energy in Houston.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 6.1 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.556 per
million British thermal units after trading between $3.551 and
$3.647.
The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2-week high of $3.705
on Monday then closed lower on profit taking ahead of chart
resistance, is down 2.8 percent so far this week. It had gained
a total of 4.2 percent in the previous two weeks.
Traders said weaker cash prices also prompted some selling,
particularly with computer weather models constantly changing
the temperature outlook for early December.
While MDA Weather Services expects below-normal or much
below-normal temperatures to dominate the eastern two-thirds of
the nation in its six- to 10-day outlook, the forecaster did
note a little less cold in the 11- to 15-day time frame.
In the ICE cash market, prices for Wednesday delivery at
Henry Hub , the benchmark supply point in Louisiana,
slid 9 cents to $3.62 though early differentials firmed to 1
cent over NYMEX from a 3-cent discount on Monday.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slipped 4 cents to $3.76 despite the chilly
Wednesday outlook.
Technical traders said the front month needed a close above
resistance in the low $3.70s to set the stage for more upside.
But with stockpiles at comfortable levels and production
flowing at a record-high pace, many traders remain skeptical of
further gains unless the cold weather is sustained.
Traders and analysts are expecting the season's first
inventory draw when the U.S. Energy Information Administration
releases its weekly storage report on Thursday.
Withdrawal estimates range from 15 billion to 42 billion
cubic feet, with most in the 30 bcf area. That would compare
with a 36 bcf decline in the year-earlier week and a five-year
average drop of 2 bcf for that week.
EIA reported last week that total domestic gas inventories
stood at 3.834 trillion cubic feet, just 2 percent below last
year's record highs at that time, but 1.5 percent above the
five-year average.
Baker Hughes drilling data showed the gas rig count
has risen in 13 of the last 21 weeks. A rising rig count can
stir talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be
encouraging producers to hook up more wells and pump more gas
into an already well-supplied market.
With over a billion cubic feet per day of new gas flowing
from Marcellus shale this month and more supply likely coming,
many traders agreed that temperatures this winter will have to
stay cold if prices are to avoid testing the $3 mark.
The EIA expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record
high for the third straight year, then climb again in 2014.