U.S. natgas futures slip; storage, weather limit downside

NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. natural gas futures
slipped slightly on Thursday, but expectations for a bullish
weekly inventory report on Friday and cold weather forecasts for
the next two weeks helped limit the downside.
Commodity Weather Group noted that computer models continued
to project a colder-than-normal pattern over the next two weeks
for the central, eastern and southern United States, with the
strongest cold expected in the six- to 10-day period.
At 9:25 a.m. EST (1425 GMT), front-month January gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on
Friday, were down 1 cent at $4.406 per million British thermal
units after trading between $4.391 and $4.465.
Chilly early winter weather has helped drive the front month
up about 25 percent since Nov. 1, with the contract posting a
2-1/2 year high of $4.532 on Monday.
The steady move up in prices over the last seven weeks has
broken some key technical resistance along the way and turned
the chart picture bullish. But some traders said the market was
overbought and due for some selling by longs taking profits.
Strong demand for heating this winter has burned up a lot of
gas in inventory, with total storage withdrawals so far more
than double what would normally be expected. That has prompted
analysts to scale back end-winter inventory estimates.
This Friday's Energy Information Administration report is
likely to show another above-average drawdown. Estimates range
from 149 billion to 192 billion cubic feet, with most in the
mid-170s. Stocks fell 74 bcf during the same week last year,
while the five-year average decline for the week is 125 bcf.
The report will be delayed one day this week due to the
Christmas holiday.
EIA data last week showed total gas inventories fell by a
record 285 bcf, eclipsing the previous benchmark drop of 274 bcf
set in January 2008.
Total stockpiles stand at 3.248 trillion cubic feet, 488
bcf, or 13 percent, below last year, and 261 bcf, or 7 percent,
below the five-year average.
If drawdowns for the rest of the heating season match the
five-year average pace, storage would end winter below 1.5 tcf.
That would be the lowest end-winter inventory since 2008 and
could help prop up prices next year as utilities scramble to
rebuild stocks for next heating season.
Nuclear plant outages on Thursday totaled 2,043 megawatts,
or about 2 percent of U.S. capacity. That was little changed
from Tuesday's total of 2,058 MW, but well below the 11,459 MW
out a year ago and the five-year average outage rate of 5,530
MW.