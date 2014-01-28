Xx U.S. natgas futures up 5 percent again on continuing cold

NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. natural gas futures for
February were up over 5 percent early Tuesday on forecasts that
the brutal cold would continue in much of the country for
several more days.
Over the past week or so, traders said it's been a wild
roller coaster ride in the futures market.
Front-month futures gained more than 5 percent on Thursday,
gained over 10 percent on Friday, gained over 5 percent early
Monday to near a four-year high before falling over 5 percent
late Monday and now have gained more than 5 percent on Tuesday.
The February contract, which expires Jan. 29, was trading on
the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) at 7:22 a.m. EST
(1222 GMT) at $5.108 per million British thermal units, up 5.4
percent, or 26.1 cents.
On Monday, the contract reached $5.442 per mmBtu, its
highest level since February 2010, before ending the day down
over 6 percent.
The front-month is up about 13 percent since the beginning
of January.