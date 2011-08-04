版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 14:57 BJT

CNH Tracker-Dip in yuan deposit growth may be temporary

 By Saikat Chatterjee	
 HONG KONG, Aug 4 The main reason why higher
interest rates are needed in the offshore yuan market can be
found in Hong Kong's renmimbi deposit data published every
month.	
 After increasing at an average monthly rate of 46 billion
yuan ($7.2 billion) for the first five months of 2011, the
latest data showed yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks rose by only
5 billion yuan in June.	
 Reasons that have been cited for the quick slowdown in yuan
deposit growth include rising cross-border trade flows and
worries about a hard landing for China's economy.	
 An additional and related reason that might be
underappreciated is expectations for yuan appreciation have
cooled significantly in recent weeks and with near-zero interest
rates, so have depositors' fervour to convert their deposits
into yuan.	
 The non-deliverable forwards market reflects
implied yuan strength over the next year of 1.2 percent, much
lower than the 3 percent in May and the 5 percent that
economists had expected at the beginning of the year.     	
 "Though the mainland yuan fixing hits a record high almost
every day now, investors are worried about China's economy and
the appreciation expectation as a result is cooling down," a
senior banker in Hong Kong said.	
 In the face of second thoughts on yuan strength, a
regulatory tweak last week by Hong Kong's central bank may end
up supporting yuan deposit growth.	
 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it would allow banks
to exclude excess yuan on their books by reclassifying the
positions using existing Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investors rules, renminbi bond market-making activities and the
offshore yuan forwards market.  	
 Authorities kept the limit on a bank's overall net open
position in offshore yuan -- the difference between the renminbi
assets and liabilities on its balance sheet -- at 10 percent.   	
 By allowing Hong Kong banks to offset their positions in the
offshore yuan foreign exchange market, banks with relatively
smaller yuan deposits can now leverage their business and offer
higher interest rates.	
 That will be key in coaxing yuan deposit holders back.	
 Nathan Chow, a strategist at DBS in Singapore, said offshore
yuan deposits could rise rapidly after the rule change as
lenders may choose to chase deposits more aggressively by
offering other investment products than just yuan-denominated
bonds currently available.	
	
 WEEK IN REVIEW:	
 * Among one of the keenly awaited deals this year,     
China's Ministry of Finance plans to raise 20 billion yuan in
multiple tenors. Its issuances are keenly awaited in the market
as they often act as benchmarks to price new bond offers. The
deal, which will mark the MoF's third Dim Sum bond in Hong Kong,
consists of a 15 billion yuan institutional tranche and a 5
billion yuan retail tranche.	
 * Mainland bound. Hang Lung Properties Ltd , Hong
Kong's third most valuable property developer, has bought 20
billion yuan in the offshore market to finance projects in the
mainland, its chairman Ronnie Chan said. It plans to buy more.  	
 * Loans in yuan. A handful of banks are bidding for a 1
billion yuan syndicated loan for a Hong Kong-listed company,
raising hopes that the offshore yuan loan market would pick up.
The only syndicated loan so far has been a tiny 50 million yuan
loan from China Automation Group in December. Banking sources
told Thomson Reuters Basis Point that the tenor of this paper
could be as long as three years.	
 * A unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd,
 an Indian developer of infrastructure projects, has picked
three banks to raise an equivalent of 200 million yuan. This
would be the first dim sum bond from an Indian issuer.	
 * Thomson Reuters  now offers
dollar/offshore yuan forwards trading on its matching
platform as activity in the foreign exchange market picks up.
Daily trading averages a $1 billion a day with forwards being
traded up to one year. Both Thomson Reuters Corp and EBS, which
is owned by ICAP , the world's biggest interdealer
broker, launched offshore yuan trading last year.	
 * Sign me up. The number of participating banks in Hong
Kong's renminbi clearing platform increased to 180 in June from
154 at the beginning of this year. 157 of them are subsidiaries
and branches of overseas banks and overseas branches of Mainland
banks, creating a renminbi payment and settlement network
covering over 30 countries globally.    	
 	

 CHART OF THE WEEK:  	
 Breakup of offshore CNH: link.reuters.com/byh92s	
 The amount of renminbi depoists in Hong Kong has increased
by nearly 80 percent from the end of 2010, with the bulk of the
increase fuelled by corporate flows emerging from trade.	
     	

 LEAGUE TABLES	
 YTD dim sum bond issuance:	
 	

 Book runner:         Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:	
 1. HSBC                22,425.5                     41 	
 2. Standard            11,146.8                     22 	
    Chartered Bank 	
 3. Deutsche Bank       6,694.3                      11	
 4. RBS                 5,563.5                      11 	
 5. JPMorgan            5,200.0                       5 	
	
 YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:   	
 Book runner:         Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:	
 1. Deutsche Bank       4,679.2                       4	
 2. Citi                2,912.5                       2	
 3. Bank of China       2,312.5                       1	
 4. Bank of America     2,312.5                       1 	
    Merrill Lynch	
 5. HSBC                1,248.5                       2 	
  	
 * Thomson Reuters data as of August 4	
 	

    	

 (Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong with IFR and Michelle
Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

