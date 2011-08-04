CNH Tracker-Dip in yuan deposit growth may be temporary

By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Aug 4 The main reason why higher interest rates are needed in the offshore yuan market can be found in Hong Kong's renmimbi deposit data published every month.

After increasing at an average monthly rate of 46 billion yuan ($7.2 billion) for the first five months of 2011, the latest data showed yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks rose by only 5 billion yuan in June.

Reasons that have been cited for the quick slowdown in yuan deposit growth include rising cross-border trade flows and worries about a hard landing for China's economy.

An additional and related reason that might be underappreciated is expectations for yuan appreciation have cooled significantly in recent weeks and with near-zero interest rates, so have depositors' fervour to convert their deposits into yuan.

The non-deliverable forwards market reflects implied yuan strength over the next year of 1.2 percent, much lower than the 3 percent in May and the 5 percent that economists had expected at the beginning of the year.

"Though the mainland yuan fixing hits a record high almost every day now, investors are worried about China's economy and the appreciation expectation as a result is cooling down," a senior banker in Hong Kong said.

In the face of second thoughts on yuan strength, a regulatory tweak last week by Hong Kong's central bank may end up supporting yuan deposit growth.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it would allow banks to exclude excess yuan on their books by reclassifying the positions using existing Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors rules, renminbi bond market-making activities and the offshore yuan forwards market.

Authorities kept the limit on a bank's overall net open position in offshore yuan -- the difference between the renminbi assets and liabilities on its balance sheet -- at 10 percent.

By allowing Hong Kong banks to offset their positions in the offshore yuan foreign exchange market, banks with relatively smaller yuan deposits can now leverage their business and offer higher interest rates.

That will be key in coaxing yuan deposit holders back.

Nathan Chow, a strategist at DBS in Singapore, said offshore yuan deposits could rise rapidly after the rule change as lenders may choose to chase deposits more aggressively by offering other investment products than just yuan-denominated bonds currently available.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Among one of the keenly awaited deals this year, China's Ministry of Finance plans to raise 20 billion yuan in multiple tenors. Its issuances are keenly awaited in the market as they often act as benchmarks to price new bond offers. The deal, which will mark the MoF's third Dim Sum bond in Hong Kong, consists of a 15 billion yuan institutional tranche and a 5 billion yuan retail tranche.

* Mainland bound. Hang Lung Properties Ltd , Hong Kong's third most valuable property developer, has bought 20 billion yuan in the offshore market to finance projects in the mainland, its chairman Ronnie Chan said. It plans to buy more.

* Loans in yuan. A handful of banks are bidding for a 1 billion yuan syndicated loan for a Hong Kong-listed company, raising hopes that the offshore yuan loan market would pick up. The only syndicated loan so far has been a tiny 50 million yuan loan from China Automation Group in December. Banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point that the tenor of this paper could be as long as three years.

* A unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd, an Indian developer of infrastructure projects, has picked three banks to raise an equivalent of 200 million yuan. This would be the first dim sum bond from an Indian issuer.

* Thomson Reuters now offers dollar/offshore yuan forwards trading on its matching platform as activity in the foreign exchange market picks up. Daily trading averages a $1 billion a day with forwards being traded up to one year. Both Thomson Reuters Corp and EBS, which is owned by ICAP , the world's biggest interdealer broker, launched offshore yuan trading last year.

* Sign me up. The number of participating banks in Hong Kong's renminbi clearing platform increased to 180 in June from 154 at the beginning of this year. 157 of them are subsidiaries and branches of overseas banks and overseas branches of Mainland banks, creating a renminbi payment and settlement network covering over 30 countries globally.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Breakup of offshore CNH: link.reuters.com/byh92s

The amount of renminbi depoists in Hong Kong has increased by nearly 80 percent from the end of 2010, with the bulk of the increase fuelled by corporate flows emerging from trade.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 22,425.5 41

2. Standard 11,146.8 22

Chartered Bank

3. Deutsche Bank 6,694.3 11

4. RBS 5,563.5 11

5. JPMorgan 5,200.0 5

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of August 4

RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Searching for quality in dim sum bond market

New offshore yuan compilation PDF available

r.reuters.com/xyz72s More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

<0#CNHBOND=>

(Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong with IFR and Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)