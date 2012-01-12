CNH Tracker- Yields to rise on fresh China quotas, supply

By Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, Jan 12 Bond yields in the offshore yuan market are set to rise after China unveiled a channel to let its currency to flow back into the mainland, allowing investors to buy relatively higher yielding assets. Hopes of a steadily rising yuan and a scarcity of renminbi-linked assets have meant that demand has far outstripped supply for these so-called "dim sum" bonds since the market began in mid-2010, keeping yields in Hong Kong far below than those in the mainland. Even after a recent selloff, the average yield of a batch of offshore yuan bonds tracked by HSBC is broadly equivalent to its mainland counterpart, inadequately representing some of the credit risks inherent in the majority of unrated paper sold in the former British colony. But that will change. Following two rounds of quotas being awarded by China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange to investment firms in Hong Kong under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme since December, funds have scrambled to launch investment products in Hong Kong. While total quotas awarded to funds is capped at a tiny 20 billion yuan, representing 3 percent of the 630 billion yuan or so in Hong Kong banks, money managers believe such quotas may increase depending upon the success of the pilot scheme. "The dim sum market may not be hit now because the quotas are tiny but with more quotas likely to be approved under RQFII, dim sum bond yields will be pushed higher," said Michael He, investment director at China Universal Asset Management, which received a 1.1 billion yuan quota under this scheme. Added to that mix is a growing line of mainland issuers seeking to raise money in the offshore yuan market as Beijing seeks to satisfy growing demand for yuan assets even as it looks to spread its yuan trade settlement scheme within the region. This week, China's top economic planner the National Development and Reform Commission granted approval for 10 domestic banks to issue bonds in Hong Kong worth a combined 25 billion yuan ($3.96 billion). Additional supplies will push yields higher and end up encouraging more companies to settle their trade in yuan, giving a boost to the slowing yuan trade settlement scheme which is Beijing's main objective. It's no wonder then that Deutsche Bank expects the cross-border trade settlement scheme to expand to 3.7 trillion yuan or 15 percent of China's global trade volume this year, from roughly 2 trillion yuan at the end of 2011. WEEK IN REVIEW: * In one of the big deals in the opening weeks of 2011, Agricultural Development Bank of China made its debut in the offshore yuan markets by selling three billion yuan of bonds in three tranches. Banking sources said the bonds generated good demand with order books stretching to more than 3.5 billion yuan with Hong Kong and Chinese investors cornering the issue. * Cross-border trade settlement has grown rapidly after recent foreign direct investment rules in yuan and will encourage issuers to sell more bonds, said Ann Lin Khoo, executive director at J.P. Morgan at a FinanceAsia conference. While inward remittances under 300 million yuan are processed very quickly, sometimes in as little as 10 days, some teething problems in terms of a volatile yuan basis and different bank settlement mechanisms remain, she said. * Citigroup introduced yuan trade settlement services for Sri Lankan companies enabling companies to open yuan accounts and make payments. The move follows the inclusion of the Chinese currency by Sri Lanka's central bank for trade settlement in June 2011 and strengthening trade ties between the two nations. In the first half of 2011, trade between China and Sri Lanka was worth $1.28 billion, a rise of 39.5 percent on the same period in 2010, according to Chinese customs data. * New Year, new yuan gain hopes. After a streak of strong yuan fixes by the central bank this week, some amount of yuan appreciation is being reflected into the NDF curve , especially around the one-year tenor. That has tightened the spread between the one year and the one month NDF to about 30 pips from 750 pips in mid-December and also pushed the offshore yuan to quote at a small premium. * In a potentially groundbreaking deal, China Development Bank has launched its fourth issue of offshore renminbi bonds in Hong Kong. The bank is looking to sell a 15-year bond in the dim sum market, which if successful in doing so, would be the first. Price talk for that tenor is rumored between the 4.2 to 4.3 percent band. It plans to raise a total 6 billion yuan in funds. CHART OF THE WEEK: CNH rises as reforms seen:Apart from yuan appreciation hopes, demand for offshore yuan has also grown after funds began marketing new investment products to investors in Hong Kong under a new 20 billion yuan investment quota. After trading weaker than the renminbi in the mainland for nearly two months, the yuan has jumped this week. LEAGUE TABLES YTD dim sum bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Standard 2,300.0 2 Chartered Bank 2. Bank of China 1,500.0 1 3. HSBC 1,170.0 4 4. BNP Paribas 352.0 3 5. 