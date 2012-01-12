CNH Tracker- Yields to rise on fresh China quotas, supply

By Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Jan 12 Bond yields in the
offshore yuan market are set to rise after China unveiled a
channel to let its currency to flow back into the mainland,
allowing investors to buy relatively higher yielding assets.
Hopes of a steadily rising yuan and a scarcity of
renminbi-linked assets have meant that demand has far
outstripped supply for these so-called "dim sum" bonds since the
market began in mid-2010, keeping yields in Hong Kong far below
than those in the mainland.
Even after a recent selloff, the average yield of a batch of
offshore yuan bonds tracked by HSBC is broadly
equivalent to its mainland counterpart, inadequately
representing some of the credit risks inherent in the majority
of unrated paper sold in the former British colony.
But that will change.
Following two rounds of quotas being awarded by China's
State Administration of Foreign Exchange to investment firms in
Hong Kong under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor scheme since December, funds have scrambled to launch
investment products in Hong Kong.
While total quotas awarded to funds is capped at a tiny 20
billion yuan, representing 3 percent of the 630 billion yuan or
so in Hong Kong banks, money managers believe such quotas may
increase depending upon the success of the pilot scheme.
"The dim sum market may not be hit now because the quotas
are tiny but with more quotas likely to be approved under RQFII,
dim sum bond yields will be pushed higher," said Michael He,
investment director at China Universal Asset Management, which
received a 1.1 billion yuan quota under this scheme.
Added to that mix is a growing line of mainland issuers
seeking to raise money in the offshore yuan market as Beijing
seeks to satisfy growing demand for yuan assets even as it looks
to spread its yuan trade settlement scheme within the region.
This week, China's top economic planner the National
Development and Reform Commission granted approval for 10
domestic banks to issue bonds in Hong Kong worth a combined 25
billion yuan ($3.96 billion).
Additional supplies will push yields higher and end up
encouraging more companies to settle their trade in yuan, giving
a boost to the slowing yuan trade settlement scheme which is
Beijing's main objective.
It's no wonder then that Deutsche Bank expects the
cross-border trade settlement scheme to expand to 3.7 trillion
yuan or 15 percent of China's global trade volume this year,
from roughly 2 trillion yuan at the end of 2011.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* In one of the big deals in the opening weeks of 2011,
Agricultural Development Bank of China made its debut in the
offshore yuan markets by selling three billion yuan of bonds in
three tranches. Banking sources said the bonds generated good
demand with order books stretching to more than 3.5 billion yuan
with Hong Kong and Chinese investors cornering the issue.
* Cross-border trade settlement has grown rapidly after
recent foreign direct investment rules in yuan and will
encourage issuers to sell more bonds, said Ann Lin Khoo,
executive director at J.P. Morgan at a FinanceAsia conference.
While inward remittances under 300 million yuan are processed
very quickly, sometimes in as little as 10 days, some teething
problems in terms of a volatile yuan basis and different bank
settlement mechanisms remain, she said.
* Citigroup introduced yuan trade settlement services
for Sri Lankan companies enabling companies to open yuan
accounts and make payments. The move follows the inclusion of
the Chinese currency by Sri Lanka's central bank for trade
settlement in June 2011 and strengthening trade ties between the
two nations. In the first half of 2011, trade between China and
Sri Lanka was worth $1.28 billion, a rise of 39.5 percent on the
same period in 2010, according to Chinese customs data.
* New Year, new yuan gain hopes. After a streak of strong
yuan fixes by the central bank this week, some amount
of yuan appreciation is being reflected into the NDF curve
, especially around the one-year tenor. That has
tightened the spread between the one year and the one month NDF
to about 30 pips from 750 pips in mid-December and also pushed
the offshore yuan to quote at a small premium.
* In a potentially groundbreaking deal, China Development
Bank has launched its fourth issue of offshore renminbi bonds in
Hong Kong. The bank is looking to sell a 15-year bond in the dim
sum market, which if successful in doing so, would be the first.
Price talk for that tenor is rumored between the 4.2 to 4.3
percent band. It plans to raise a total 6 billion yuan in funds.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
CNH rises as reforms seen:Apart from yuan appreciation hopes, demand for offshore yuan
has also grown after funds began marketing new investment
products to investors in Hong Kong under a new 20 billion yuan
investment quota. After trading weaker than the renminbi in the
mainland for nearly two months, the yuan has jumped this week.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Standard 2,300.0 2
Chartered Bank
2. Bank of China 1,500.0 1
3. HSBC 1,170.0 4
4. BNP Paribas 352.0 3
5. CITIC 200.0 1
* Thomson Reuters data as of January 12
