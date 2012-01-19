CNH Tracker-HKMA's new rules set to add liquidity to market

By Nethelie Wong HONG KONG, Jan 19 The offshore renminbi market received a boost this week after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority eased rules on open yuan positions and risk limits, moves that analysts say will increase liquidity in the so-called "dimsum market". The HKMA raised the limit on yuan open positions to 20 percent of their yuan balance sheet from 10 percent, and gave banks more flexibility to manage their risk. The move will increase liquidity by giving banks more room to lend yuan and allows them to invest in more renminbi assets, Barclays analysts wrote in a note. "In addition, the increased NOP (net open position) limit should allow more latitude to position freely in the CNH market, which in general should favour long CNH positions," they added. The increase in the open position limit has been long awaited as many banks had already reached their 10 percent limit in February 2011, forcing them to route their trades through other centres such as Singapore, which doesn't have any limits. The HKMA also included Chinese government bonds and interbank bonds in the list of assets that banks can include to meet the 25 percent liquidity requirement, making it easier for them to manage risk. Hong Kong and London also took some steps to work together in the offshore yuan market this week by setting up a private sector forum of officials from banks in both centres. The forum will explore co-operation in clearing and settlement systems, market liquidity and development of new renminbi-denominated financial products. To start with, the HKMA has extended operating hours of its offshore renminbi payments system by five hours, making it easier for renminbi transactions in London to be settled. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Keen to return: World Bank Group member IFC is keen to return to the dim sum bond market, where yields are lower than those in the onshore market. A new tap of around 500 million yuan ($78 million) off IFC's global EMTN programme may emerge if the projects are identified and approved. It will mark the second dim sum bond from IFC after a Rmb150m five-year issue at 1.8% in January 2011. * Hainan's deal: Hainan Airlines (Hong Kong), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hainan Airlines, has privately placed its second dim sum bond with a coupon of 5.25% in a 500 million yuan three-year renminbi-denominated and settled issue. The issue price and the reoffer price are undisclosed. * Not yet: David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said there is no immediate prospect of the Chinese yuan being included in IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket of currencies. "I know China has been trying to broaden the use of the RMB and its usage internationally," he said, adding that yuan internationalisation was a process that would take a long time. * Redemptions coming. One-third of outstanding dim sum debt will mature by the end of 2012 with the majority of the securities heavily skewed towards certificates of deposits issued by offshore branches of Chinese banks. HSBC estimates about 55.6 billion yuan of CDs will mature in 2012, accounting for 75 percent of total redemptions of 74.7 billion in 2012. CHART OF THE WEEK: GRAPHIC LINK:Yuan denominated bond sales slowed in the final quarter of 2011 as fading hopes of sharp yuan gains coupled with growing concerns over the Chinese economy's prospects prompted investors to demand higher yields. About 23 billion yuan in dim sum debt was issued in the December quarter of 2011 compared with more than 50 billion yuan in the June quarter. LEAGUE TABLES YTD dim sum bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Standard 2,550 3 Chartered Bank 2. HSBC 2,191 9 3. Bank of China 1,500 1 4. JPMorgan 500 1 5. BNP Paribas 352 3 * Thomson Reuters data as of Jan 19 RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Yields to rise on fresh China quotas, supply Rush to launch new funds as China investment channel opens More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES