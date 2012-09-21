版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 11:44 BJT

CNH Tracker-Booming dim sum loans add to profitability of yuan business

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, Sept 21 Booming offshore yuan loans
from a weaker currency outlook and lower borrowing costs in Hong
Kong, are making local banks' yuan businesses more lucrative and
a growth driver of their earnings.
    The offshore yuan loan market, also known as the dim sum
loan market, is a late comer compared with dim sum bonds and
yuan cross-border trade settlement, which have been at the
frontline of Beijing's efforts to internationalise its currency.
    One of the key reasons offshore yuan loans lagged was that
the yuan appreciated sharply in 2010 and 2011, when
the offshore market sprung up and corporates preferred not to
take on yuan debt if they could have access to dollar loans.
    However, the situation changed this year with the Chinese
currency depreciating as much as 1.5 percent from the beginning
of the year to July 25. That boosted outstanding yuan loans in
Hong Kong to 60 billion yuan ($9.52 billion) by the end of July,
almost double the amount by the end of 2011.
    A banker in charge of treasury sales business in Hong Kong
told Reuters that he now saw more Chinese corporates opting to
take yuan loans here with their letters of credit issued by
mainland banks. They mostly chose dollar loans, previously.
    The offshore yuan borrowing rates through loans can be
around 100 bps cheaper than onshore, analysts said. Yuan loans
also avoid currency mismatach risk and may be easier for some
companies to take on in Hong Kong than on the mainland.
    Banks are also seeing the rewards from their yuan
business. Bank of China Hong Kong, the region's offshore yuan
clearing bank, said last month its net interest margin rose by
43 basis points to 1.64 percent year-on-year in the first half
of 2012, due to the increased deployment of RMB funds in lending
and investment, as well as better pricing of new loans.
    "It is very likely for the outstanding yuan loans in Hong
Kong to reach 100 billion yuan by the end of this year," said
Banny Lam, chief economist at China Construction Bank
International, adding that the yuan loan business was a very
good growth driver for banks and would see vigorous growth in
the next few years.
    Big banks in Hong Kong, in particular, will enjoy rich
profits from the dim sum loan business as they have sufficient
yuan deposits to extend loans but pay relatively lower rates for
yuan deposits. Smaller banks, on the other hand, struggle with
less supply of yuan funds, Lam said.
    Offshore yuan deposit rates have been on the rise given 
more channels are available for investment with better returns. 
As a result, banks compete with one another to provide
aggressively high yields, with the one-year yuan deposit rates
of some banks now surpassing onshore benchmark rates.
    In addition, Hong Kong banks will face fierce competition
from Taiwan banks which are going to share the big pie quite
soon.
    Taiwan's central bank signed a pact on a clearing system for
the yuan with the People's Bank of China earlier this month to
expand its yuan business and banks there are now eyeing the
profitable loan business.
    WEEK IN REVIEW:
  * Taiwan's central bank said on Monday it has picked the
Shanghai branch of state-owned Bank of Taiwan to be the clearing
bank for Taiwan dollar transactions in China, under a landmark
currency clearing system agreement signed earlier this month.
 
  * China's Harvest Global Investments was approved for a 2
billion yuan quota at the end of August to launch a yuan
exchange traded fund targeting the mainland's stock index under
the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme, following
China AMC, E-fund and CSOP Asset Management.
  * The world's first offshore yuan currency futures 
market debuted in Hong Kong on Monday in a move backed by
Beijing, underlining its ambition to slowly internationalise the
currency, but interest was muted among investors.
 
  * China encourages mainland banks to extend yuan loans to
overseas projects and will start individual cross-border
settlements in yuan, the country's central bank said in a
blueprint of financial reforms between 2011 and 2015, adding it
welcomes other countries to include the yuan in their foreign
reserves.
  * Indian ICICI bank tapped the dim sum bond market through its
Singapore branch. The bank issued a 500 million yuan, three-year
bond with a coupon of 4.9 percent, which was well received with
books eight times covered and orders from more than 100
participants.
 
    CHART OF THE WEEK:  
    Hong Kong's yuan loans:LEAGUE TABLES    
    
    Book runner:        Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:  
 
    1. HSBC                31,504.9                     99     
    2. Standard            15,514.1                     54     
       Chartered Bank     
    3. Bank of China        9,860.6                     13    
    4. BNP Paribas SA       9,193.1                     32     
    5. Barclays             6,711.7                     14      
  
    
    YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:       
    Book runner:         Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues: 
  
    1. Deutsche Bank       4,479.2                       3    
    2. Citi                2,912.5                       2    
    3. Bank of China       2,312.5                       1    
    4. Bank of America     2,312.5                       1     
       Merrill Lynch    
    5. HSBC                1,248.5                       2     
  
    * Thomson Reuters data as of Sept 20.
       
