CNH Tracker-Property is king in Hong Kong's yuan market

By Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) -As China relaxes investment restrictions in the onshore bond market, bond yields between yuan debt in Hong Kong and onshore are expected to converge gradually. RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Dim sum bond eyes strong pipeline, yield under pressure. More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES