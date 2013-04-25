版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 10:05 BJT

CNH Tracker-A death knell for the yuan non-deliverable market?

By Saikat Chatterjee
    HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) -Yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks topped the 650 billion yuan
mark for the first time, according to latest data available for
February. It roughly accounts for 10 percent of the total
deposit base in the city state's banking system.      
       
