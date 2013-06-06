CNH Tracker-Dim sum bond rivalry could hurt market evolution

By Saikat Chatterjee and Nethelie Wong
HONG KONG, June 6 Dim sum bond issuance has
grown geographically, with foreign banks selling the first
offshore yuan debt in Singapore and Taiwan, following the path
Hong Kong blazed.
Now the question is whether potentially fierce rivalry in
Asia will make the market deeper and broader, or impede its
development.
In the first dim sum bond issuance since yuan-clearing
became available in Singapore, British banks HSBC and Standard
Chartered on May 27 had separate sales placing a total 1.5
billion yuan ($245 million) of bonds.
In Taiwan, Deutsche Bank raised 1.1 billion yuan on
Wednesday from the first renminbi bond done on the island by an
international lender.
These bonds shared one characteristic - they were sold at
yields below traded debt of similar maturities available in the
Hong Kong market.The yuan's persistent strength against the resurgent U.S.
dollar in recent weeks has left it overvalued against a basket
of currencies tracked by the Bank of International Settlements.
Currency traders expects the Chinese currency to start weakening
from these levels.
