CNH Tracker-Dim sum market set for a booster shot

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Oct 24 As China makes important strides to expand the yuan's footprint beyond Hong Kong, more favorable policies are expected to breathe fresh life into the moribund offshore yuan bond market in the former British colony. Of particular note is the primary market's new sales, which have come to a shuddering halt after the summer even as the $80 billion so-called "dim sum" debt market eked out steady gains for three straight months since July. That is in contrast to a flurry of Chinese names that made a beeline into the dollar bond market which has seen a rebound in activity as the U.S. Federal Reserve delayed its plans to start winding back its stimulus. Bankers believe a long-awaited new batch of quotas which allows Chinese issuers to sell dim sum bonds will be granted soon to activate the market. The total size may climb to 75 billion yuan ($12.33 billion), up 50 percent from the first batch. State-owned enterprises (SOEs) controlled by local governments are also likely to be permitted to issue yuan bonds in Hong Kong, in addition to those owned by China's central government. The world's second-largest economy is sparing no effort to promote the wider use of its currency as it aims to advance its status on par with the dollar. The yuan now ranks as the eighth most traded currency in the world, according to SWIFT. Beijing extended its prized offshore yuan investment scheme to Singapore and allowed direct currency trading between the yuan and Singapore dollar on Tuesday, following a similar package bestowed to London last week. "The Chinese government will implement soon, initiatives that will expand the dim sum bond pilot scheme, to enable more China-based issuers to issue dim sum bonds directly," says Ivan Chung, a Moody's senior credit officer.RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker - As London aspires to larger yuan role, Hong Kong only cements its lead More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES